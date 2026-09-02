Two oil tankers disabled after hitting mines: Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Two oil ​tankers hit sea mines and were disabled while attempting to transit the ‌Strait ​of Hormuz, Iran's ​Revolutionary Guards said ​on Wednesday, in a statement shared by state media.

The statement ​said the ‌tankers had been forced ​to disembark their crews and were placed in the ‌hands ​of ‌U.S. operatives to pass through ‌what it called ​an "illegal route" in the strategic waterway, despite ​earlier warnings from the Guards' ‌navy about the dangers of ‌crossing the mined passage.