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Home / World News / Two oil tankers disabled after hitting mines: Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Two oil tankers disabled after hitting mines: Iran's Revolutionary Guards

The tankers had been forced ​to disembark their crews and were placed in the ‌hands ​of ‌U.S. operatives to pass through ‌what it called ​an "illegal route" in the strategic waterway

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Representative image | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

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Two oil ​tankers hit sea mines and were disabled while attempting to transit the ‌Strait ​of Hormuz, Iran's ​Revolutionary Guards said ​on Wednesday, in a statement shared by state media. 
The statement ​said the ‌tankers had been forced ​to disembark their crews and were placed in the ‌hands ​of ‌U.S. operatives to pass through ‌what it called ​an "illegal route" in the strategic waterway, despite ​earlier warnings from the Guards' ‌navy about the dangers of ‌crossing the mined passage.
 

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Topics : Iran International News

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 6:34 PM IST