Typhoon Champi kills one, injures 350 in Taiwan; 280,000 homes lose power
The storm brought strong winds and heavy rain across Taiwan despite not making direct landfall. Power was restored to 80 per cent of affected households by Saturday morning as Champi weakened
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Typhoon Champi killed one person and injured hundreds in Taiwan, as well as downing trees and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of people as the storm's strong winds and rains continued overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
Although Champi did not hit Taiwan directly, the storm's span was large enough to impact most of Taiwan. The island's weather authorities said the storm was weakening Saturday morning and that by evening, the land warnings for the typhoon would be removed.
Taiwan's Central Emergency Operations Centre reported that 350 were injured as of Friday night. The one death was a man who was washed away by waves in Taiwan's Pingtung county, the island's southernmost part.
The storm knocked out power for 280,000 households, according to United Daily News, a local Taiwanese newspaper, citing the island's power authorities. But power had returned to 80 per cent of households by Saturday morning.
Across the island, the storm downed trees and signs, some smaller structures, and even the ceiling of a college dorm in Taipei.
It will weaken as it head toward Japan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 24 2026 | 9:54 AM IST