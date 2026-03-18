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Home / World News / UAE air defences responding to incoming missile, drone threats from Iran

UAE air defences responding to incoming missile, drone threats from Iran

According to the Ministry of Defence, UAE's air defences are 'currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran'

UAE, Iran war

Since the onset of these hostilities, the UAE's military has neutralised a total of 314 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,672 drones | Image: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Defence has announced that the nation's military capabilities are actively engaged in defensive operations following a fresh wave of aerial attacks.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the country's air defences are "currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran."

This latest military development follows a similar incident reported only four hours earlier, marking a significant escalation as the UAE confirms active engagement against another alleged attack from Iran within a single day.

Contextualising the scale of the ongoing hostilities, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems successfully intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 45 drones launched from Iran on March 17, according to a report by Gulf News.

 

The ministry stated that these latest defensive measures are part of a broader, ongoing military response to what it termed as continuing attacks targeting the nation's territory.

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Since the onset of these hostilities, the UAE's military has neutralised a total of 314 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,672 drones. Gulf News reported that this sustained aerial campaign has resulted in the deaths of two members of the UAE Armed Forces, who were killed while carrying out their national duty.

The human cost of the strikes also extends to the civilian population, with six fatalities reported among individuals of Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, and Palestinian nationalities.

Furthermore, 157 people have sustained injuries, with conditions ranging from minor to severe. Those affected include both UAE nationals and expatriates from various countries, illustrating the impact on the nation's diverse demographic.

In light of these casualties, the Ministry of Defence remains on high alert and is fully prepared to respond to any further provocations, according to Gulf News.

The military leadership has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the country's sovereignty, security, and stability, while ensuring the protection of national interests and assets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions West Asia and the Gulf UAE

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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