UK govt puts Chagos Islands deal on hold after Trump's opposition

By Alex Wickham

The UK government has put its plan to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands on hold after failing to win US backing for the deal.

President Donald Trump in February said a plan to hand over the Indian Ocean archipelago to Mauritius, while retaining control of the joint US-UK military base of Diego Garcia through a lease, was a “big mistake,” after previously supporting it.

While the UK has already signed the treaty with Mauritius, a bill to implement the handover has yet to complete its passage through Parliament, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government has said it won’t implement the treaty without the support of Washington.

Trump’s pivot follows a string of public disagreements between the two countries. Ties have worsened after Starmer refused to allow the US to use British bases for its initial strikes against Iran during the early days of the war.

With time running out to pass the bill in the current Parliamentary session, the Chagos measure isn’t expected to feature in the King’s Speech, scheduled in May, the Times newspaper reported earlier.

“Diego Garcia is a key strategic military asset for both the UK and the US,” a government spokesperson said. “Ensuring its long-term operational security is and will continue to be our priority — it is the entire reason for the deal.

“We continue to believe the agreement is the best way to protect the long-term future of the base, but we have always said we would only proceed with the deal if it has US support. We are continuing to engage with the US and Mauritius,” the spokesperson added.

The Chagos deal has also been attacked at home by the opposition, including the Conservatives and Reform. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the cancellation of the plan was “another damning indictment a prime minister who fought to hand over British sovereign territory and pay £35 billion to use a crucial military base which was already ours.”