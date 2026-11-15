UK govt to expand youth job guarantee program amid rising inactivity

By Meg Short

The UK government said it will expand and accelerate its job guarantee program for young people, ahead of the publication next week of a long-awaited review into the causes of rising youth inactivity.

Guaranteed jobs for young people will be rolled out across all areas of Great Britain and, from April next year, will be available to those in the program for 12 months, rather than 18 months currently, according to a statement from the Department for Work and Pensions. The scheme is expected to help more than 90,000 people into work by March 2029.

The announcement comes days before the release of a review by former Labour MP Alan Milburn into the causes of rising youth unemployment. The government of Prime Minister Andy Burnham is trying to increase pathways into employment for younger workers to combat a burgeoning so-called “NEETs” crisis that saw nearly a million young people not in employment, education or training in the second quarter of this year.

Young people should be given a legal guarantee of a job, training or employment support, Milburn told the BBC ahead of the publication of his report on Tuesday. In an interview to be broadcast on Sunday, he also called for a shift in government spending toward measures that help young people find work and away from unemployment benefits.

The government announced in March it would spend a total £2.5 billion ($3.3 billion) over three years on the guarantee program and other youth employment schemes. Meanwhile, it has acknowledged the need to cut the welfare bill, which is set to rise to £431 billion — including state pensions — in 2031-32, compared to £334 billion in 2025-26.

The job guarantee scheme was first introduced earlier this year on a trial basis in six areas of the UK. Individuals must be looking for work and claiming universal credit, a type of state benefit, to be eligible for the program.