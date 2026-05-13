UK Health Secretary Streeting prepares to challenge Starmer for top post

Health Secretary Wes Streeting is preparing to resign from the UK government and challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the leadership, his allies said.

Streeting, who met Starmer briefly in Downing Street on Wednesday morning, is likely to quit the cabinet this week and attempt to trigger a leadership contest, they said, requesting anonymity to disclose private deliberations. The Times was first to report the development.

In the event of a contest sparked by Streeting, allies of Starmer said it was likely the premier would attempt to stand against him.

Gilts and the pound dropped. The UK 10-year yield was steady at 5.10 per cent after earlier falling to 5.05 per cent .

A spokesperson for Streeting did not deny that he was preparing to resign and challenge Starmer. They said he wouldn’t say anything to distract from King Charles III announcing the government’s legislative agenda in Parliament on Wednesday, which included a bill on health care.

Streeting posted on social media on Wednesday morning about the government’s health policy but was not drawn on his intentions.

In order to successfully trigger a leadership contest, Streeting would have to secure the support of 81 Labour Members of Parliament. It remains to be seen whether Streeting has the required numbers.

It is also possible the so-called soft-left faction of the party would try to put up their own candidate, potentially former deputy premier Angela Rayner or Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

A lot also depends on the timing of any contest. If one were to happen imminently, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham — seen as the favored candidate of the soft-left — would be excluded because he has yet to find the parliamentary seat he needs to become eligible. A deferred contest would give him time to try to find a seat.