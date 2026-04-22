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Home / World News / UK inflation rises to 3.3% in March as Iran war impact begins to hit

UK inflation rises to 3.3% in March as Iran war impact begins to hit

The British central bank is expected to keep borrowing costs on hold on April 30 at the end of its next scheduled Monetary Policy Committee meeting

inflation

Economists had mostly expected inflation to accelerate to 3.3%, driven by a rise in petrol and other fuel costs during March | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 12:10 PM IST

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British consumer price inflation rose to an annual rate of 3.3 per cent in March from 3.0 per cent in February, according to official figures published on Wednesday which showed the first impact on prices from the war in the West Asia.
 
Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected inflation to accelerate to 3.3 per cent, driven by a rise in petrol and other fuel costs during March.
 
Before the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28, the Bank of England said Britain's inflation rate - the highest among the Group of Seven economies for much of the last four years - was likely to be close to its 2 per cent target in April.
 
 
But the BoE last month sharply increased its inflation forecast due to the energy price shock, predicting it would rise towards 3.5 per cent by the middle of 2026. The International Monetary Fund last week predicted British inflation would peak at 4 per cent in the coming months.
 
However, the BoE's interest rate-setters have mostly said it is too soon to know what the rise in headline inflation will mean for underlying price pressures in the economy, given the weak jobs market which could make it harder for workers to demand higher pay or for businesses to pass on higher costs.

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The British central bank is expected to keep borrowing costs on hold on April 30 at the end of its next scheduled Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
 
Financial markets on Tuesday were betting on one or possibly two quarter-point interest rate rises by the BoE this year. But a Reuters poll of economists showed most expected no change in borrowing costs during 2026.  
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)  
 

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Topics : Inflation UK Britain Inflation rise consumer price inflation

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

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