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Home / World News / UK passes bill to ban cigarette sales to future generations to curb smoking

UK passes bill to ban cigarette sales to future generations to curb smoking

Children born after December 31, 2008 will be banned from ever buying cigarettes under the Tobacco and Vapes Bill

Man smoking cigarette

Representative image from file.

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 10:34 PM IST

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Opponents of smoking got a breath of fresh air as Parliament passed a bill that will put cigarettes out of reach for future generations.

"The end of smoking, and the devastating harm it causes, is no longer uncertain - it's inevitable," Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, said after a decades-long campaign in favour of legislation approved Tuesday.

Children born after December 31, 2008 will be banned from ever buying cigarettes under the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

The legislation that needs approval by King Charles III - a formality - before taking effect will also allow the government to regulate tobacco, vaping and nicotine products, including flavours and packaging.

 

It is currently illegal to sell cigarettes, tobacco products or vapes to people under 18. But most youths today will continue to face a ban their entire life as the minimum age to buy cigarettes rises each year.

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The passage gives the UK one of the toughest anti-smoking measures in the world. The law is similar to one New Zealand lawmakers passed in 2022 but that was then repealed by a subsequent government.

The number of people who smoke in Britain has declined by two-thirds since the 1970s, but some 6.4 million people - or about 13 per cent of the population - still smoke, according to official figures.

Authorities say smoking causes some 80,000 deaths a year in the UK, and remains the number one preventable cause of death, disability and poor health.

"Children in the UK will be part of the first smoke-free generation, protected from a lifetime of addiction and harm," Health Secretary Wes Streeting said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Smoking Cigarettes Britain International News

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 10:34 PM IST

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