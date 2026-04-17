UK PM Starmer, French Prez Macron to host global meet on reopening Hormuz

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to host a virtual meeting of world leaders to discuss efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and secure vital shipping routes, CNN reported.

Leaders from around 40 countries are expected to participate in the summit, focusing on supporting the fragile ceasefire involving Iran and ensuring safe passage through the key maritime corridor, as reported by CNN.

According to a statement from the British Prime Minister's Office, discussions will include plans to establish an international mission aimed at reopening the strait. The proposed initiative would be strictly defensive in nature and involve a combined military effort to be deployed once conditions permit, as per CNN.

The summit will also deliberate on supporting the work of the International Maritime Organization to enhance the safety of vessels and crew navigating the region, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Starmer is scheduled to arrive in Paris on Friday to co-host the meeting with Macron. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also expected to attend, according to a German government official.

"The unconditional and immediate reopening of the strait is a global responsibility and we need to act to get global energy and trade flowing freely again," Starmer is expected to tell the summit, as per CNN.

He is also likely to emphasise the need to reassure commercial shipping and support mine-clearance operations to stabilise maritime activity, CNN reported.

A German official said Berlin is prepared to contribute to ensuring safe navigation through the strait, provided there is a clear legal framework in place, as reported by CNN.

As per CNN, the contribution could include mine-clearance vessels or maritime surveillance capabilities, areas where the German armed forces have significant expertise, the official added.