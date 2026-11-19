UK seeks urgent resolution of Scotch whisky tariff dispute with India
The India-UK trade agreement implemented in July halved tariff rates on Scotch to 75%, though Indian investigators have argued companies are using wrong customs classifications
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British ministers are urgently working with India to resolve a dispute over tariffs on bulk Scotch imports, a British government spokesperson said on Wednesday after Reuters reported that India is now imposing an effective duty of 162.5%.
"Ministers are urgently working with the Government of India to resolve this issue to ensure UK businesses can export under the tariffs agreed in the trade deal," a government spokesperson said in a statement.
The India-UK trade agreement implemented in July halved tariff rates on Scotch to 75%, though Indian investigators have argued companies are using wrong customs classifications.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 19 2026 | 7:59 AM IST