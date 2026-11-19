British ministers are urgently ​working with India to ​resolve a dispute over ‌tariffs on bulk Scotch imports, a British government spokesperson said on Wednesday after Reuters reported that India is now imposing an effective duty of 162.5%.

"Ministers are urgently ‌working with the Government of India to resolve this issue to ensure UK businesses can export under the tariffs agreed ​in the trade deal," a government spokesperson said ‌in a statement.

The India-UK trade ​agreement implemented ‌in July halved tariff rates ‌on Scotch to 75%, though Indian investigators ‌have argued ​companies are ​using wrong customs classifications.