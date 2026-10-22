UK tax authority plans digital ambassadors to counter AI misinformation

By Tom Rees

The UK’s tax authorities are worried that artificial intelligence is giving people bad advice.

HM Revenue & Customs is trying to stem a flood of misinformation from AI and social media, with a plan to deploy “digital ambassadors” to clearly flag correct advice in online forums such as Reddit so that browsers don’t get confused. It’s also taking steps to make official information more easily picked up by large language models.

“Where sources conflict, trust falls and the risk of costly errors rises,” James Baker, head of digital communications at HMRC, told Bloomberg. “The department’s conclusion is that proactive intervention, with the right content in the right places, can shape how the wider information ecosystem responds to and corrects misinformation quickly.”

AI models have been picking up erroneous information about tax, often from social media, and missing official advice from HMRC. That is then given to Britons searching for advice or amplified on sites such as TikTok.

One such example came earlier this year when search engines and AI-generated summaries were giving wrong advice about value-added tax deadlines for businesses. An investigation by HMRC traced the error to a website which had been copied to other sites, spread more widely on social media and then picked up by AI. False information such as this could have led to taxpayers missing deadlines and receiving penalties.

Baker said the “episode also demonstrated how fragmented the citizen information journey has become, with people moving rapidly between search engines, AI tools, apps and social platforms.”

While AI companies have warned about the risk of hallucinations or mistakes, Britons are increasingly relying on chatbots for financial advice and investments. Around three in 10 Britons have turned to such tools for financial advice, according to a survey by comparison website Finder. Social media influencers may be amplifying bad advice with videos on how viewers can cut their tax bills.

Erroneous advice is a headache for UK tax authorities as they look to close the country’s £59 billion ($79 billion) tax gap — the difference between what it is owed and what it takes. Small businesses are by far the largest reason for the gap but they also may not have the expertise to spot inaccuracies in online advice.

HMRC plans to deploy officials as trusted digital ambassadors to speak to users on online forums and social media, flagging correct information. Baker said the managers will be “a proactive digital equivalent to HMRC’s broadcast spokespeople” and “help to sign post correct information and build trust.”

Officials have also set up a new “HMRC Verified” strategy, an alert system aimed at countering online misinformation and guiding LLMs toward the correct advice. The large language models have responded to the changes and highlighted the correct information, according to HMRC.

HMRC is also scoping out a new AI-assisted tool that could find and check claims made online against its official advice before drafting a response for a human to review and sign-off. It has issued guidance to staff to make content “LLM ready” before its launch.

“Authority no longer lives on your website alone,” Baker added. “It lives in how faithfully the entire machine-readable ecosystem, from Google’s sidebar to a chatbot’s summary to a Reddit thread, repeats what you actually said.”