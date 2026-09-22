UK test-fires US torpedo from undersea drone ahead of Burnham-Trump meet

The UK has test-fired a US torpedo from an undersea drone in a symbolic boost for maritime ties in time for Prime Minister Andy Burnham's first meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday.

Downing Street said the Plymouth-made drone was used in the first such test firing of an anti-submarine weapon -- jointly developed by the US and Australia -- as part of the AUKUS programme. The heavyweight torpedo is designed to sink ships and deep-diving submarines launched from a 12-metre-long undersea UK-made drone named Excalibur.

"The firing, which happened in UK waters last week, marks the first time either country had launched a torpedo from an undersea uncrewed vessel, rather than a crewed submarine. It marks a major advance in the future of submarine technology for the UK, US, and Australia, and delivers a significant breakthrough for Euro-Atlantic security and NATO's undersea advantage.

"This will build on the next generation technology already being developed through AUKUS, the landmark partnership bringing together the US, UK, and Australia to produce a new fleet of cutting-edge attack submarines and undersea autonomous capabilities to deter adversaries long into the future," Downing Street stated.

Meanwhile, Burnham arrived at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to discuss tackling major global challenges with Trump and other international partners.

"We are at our strongest when we work with our partners to tackle the most complex shared challenges we face, driven by our values," said Burnham, in a pre-visit statement.

"When the global financial crisis hit, the UK brought together the world's leading economies. As we confront the opportunities and challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI), we will show that same leadership, ensuring rapidly changing technology is harnessed for good to make our countries safer and stronger.

"Our work together already shows what can be achieved when our two countries combine our expertise and innovation," he said.

Major global challenges such as AI, the conflict in Ukraine and security in West Asia are expected to dominate the agenda in New York as world leaders converge on the city.

"This week I will be making the case for closer international cooperation on AI, a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and renewed efforts to bring an end to the conflict in the Middle East because what happens abroad impacts each and every one of us at home," added Burnham.

His speech at UNGA will make the case for the international community to harness the technology for good to drive down the cost of living and support a more stable and secure world. As part of using AI responsibly to support people at home, the UK PM will announce the launch of work between the UK and US on a new AI and Autonomy partnership.

Burnham described the new partnership as "bringing together the brightest minds to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure, deter those who threaten our security, and use the enormous potential of AI to our advantage".

The collaboration will see the UK's Ministry of Defence Rapid AI Delivery Taskforce and the US Department of War Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office work together on AI and autonomy, accelerating the delivery of trusted, interoperable capabilities that enhance deterrence and both countries' technological edge.

During the visit to New York, Burnham confirmed that the flagship G20 Leaders' Summit will be held in Manchester next November, convening the major global economic players to deliver on our shared goals, drive global growth, and address the most acute global challenges we face.

In addition to the G20 Leaders' Summit in Manchester, locations across the UK will host events throughout the year, bringing the G20 to nations and regions across the UK and ensuring the Summit and the year-long Presidency benefit people across the UK, Downing Street stated.

The UK will take over the presidency from the US following the G20 Summit in Miami in December.