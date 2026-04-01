Wednesday, April 01, 2026 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UK to host global meet on reopening Strait of Hormuz, says Starmer

UK to host global meet on reopening Strait of Hormuz, says Starmer

Starmer says 35 countries have signed a statement committing to work together on restoring maritime security to the key oil transport route

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (File Photo: Reuters)

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday said the UK will host an international diplomatic conference this week on ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Starmer says 35 countries have signed a statement committing to work together on restoring maritime security to the key oil transport route.

He said Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will lead a conference on the issue, and military planners are also working on plans for security once the Iran war ends.

Starmer said "a united front of military strength and diplomatic activity" is needed to restore stability.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

baidu robotaxi

Robotaxi chaos in China as Baidu cars stall mid-traffic after system glitch

Afghanistan-Pakistan, Afghanistan Pakistan flag

Pakistan, Afghan Taliban resume talks in China as Beijing seeks ceasefire

Iran, Iran flag

Securing Iran's enriched uranium by force would be risky, complex: Experts

Iran, US Israel attacks on Iran, Israel Iran conflict, US Iran, Israel Iran

Iran hits tanker off coast of Qatar; Israel kills 5 in Beirut attack

Jet fuel

How Iran war is fuelling a global aviation crisis as jet fuel prices spike

Topics : Britain Britain PM BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEAnthropic Claude Code LeakH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Rules ChangingCommercial LPG Price HikeWhy are Sensex Rising TodayFinancial Rules ChangesPersonal Finance