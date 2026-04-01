UK to host global meet on reopening Strait of Hormuz, says Starmer
Starmer says 35 countries have signed a statement committing to work together on restoring maritime security to the key oil transport route
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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday said the UK will host an international diplomatic conference this week on ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Starmer says 35 countries have signed a statement committing to work together on restoring maritime security to the key oil transport route.
He said Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will lead a conference on the issue, and military planners are also working on plans for security once the Iran war ends.
Starmer said "a united front of military strength and diplomatic activity" is needed to restore stability.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 4:43 PM IST