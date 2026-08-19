Ukraine attack sparks fire at refinery in Russia's Ufa; assessment underway

An overnight strike sparked a fire at a refinery in Russia's Ufa, as Ukraine intensifies its campaign against the country's fuel infrastructure.

The attack caused "a small fire at one of the oil refineries," Radiy Khabirov, governor of Bashkortostan, said on the Max social network. "The extent of the damage is being assessed," he said, adding that repairs were expected within a couple of days.

Ukraine has been carrying out near-daily strikes on Russia's energy and port infrastructure in a bid to reduce the Kremlin's commodity-export revenue and its ability to supply the domestic market with oil products.

Ufa is home to three oil refineries, Novoil, Ufimsky and Ufaneftekhim, all owned by Rosneft PJSC's Bashneft unit. Their total processing capacity is 23.5 million tons of oil per year, or more than 470,000 barrels per day. It's unclear which of the three refineries was hit, but all have been attacked this month.

Intensified attacks on Russian refineries are putting domestic supplies of gasoline and diesel under renewed pressure, with several regions across Russia facing fuel shortages and introducing rationing.

Earlier this week, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a meeting to discuss the domestic oil-product market, including conditions in the hardest-hit regions.

Novak instructed oil companies and relevant ministries to step up monitoring of regional fuel supplies to prevent imbalances and price spikes.