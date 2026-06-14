Ukraine drone strikes kills one, sparks fire at Russian port of Temryuk
Ukraine continues to pummel Russia's energy infrastructure as peace talks to resolve the Ukraine war have stalled
Reuters
A Ukrainian ??drone attack killed one person and sparked a fire at a sea terminal in the southern Russian port of Temryuk, in the Krasnodar region, governor Veniamin Kondratiev said on the Telegram messaging app.
Ukraine continues to pummel Russia's energy infrastructure as peace talks to resolve the Ukraine war have stalled.
Temryuk was previously targeted by Ukrainian drones in late May, when Kyiv's security service said it had struck a gas terminal there.
A separate strike on Saturday sparked a fire in an industrial area of the Kotovo district ??in the Volgograd region, regional authorities said, citing governor Andrei Bocharov.
Bocharov did not disclose details of the damage or identify the facilities affected.
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On June 1 Reuters reported that the Lukoil-owned Volgograd oil refinery in Russia's south, has suspended oil processing since May 29 following a Ukrainian drone attack.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine
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First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 6:52 AM IST