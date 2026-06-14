A Ukrainian ??drone attack killed one person and sparked a fire at a sea terminal ‌in the southern Russian ​port of Temryuk, ​in the Krasnodar region, governor Veniamin Kondratiev ​said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine continues to pummel Russia's energy infrastructure as peace talks to resolve the ​Ukraine war have stalled.

Temryuk was ‌previously targeted by Ukrainian drones in late May, ​when Kyiv's security service said it had struck a gas terminal there.

A separate strike ‌on Saturday ​sparked a fire ‌in an industrial area of the Kotovo ‌district ??in the Volgograd region, regional authorities ​said, citing governor Andrei Bocharov.

Bocharov did not disclose details of ​the damage or identify the facilities affected.

On June 1 Reuters reported ‌that the Lukoil-owned Volgograd oil refinery in ‌Russia's south, has suspended oil processing since May 29 following a Ukrainian drone attack.