Ukraine launches over 1,000 drones at Russia, oil terminal catches fire

Ukrainian attacks set an oil export terminal ablaze in St Petersburg on Sunday, as Kyiv launched more than 1,000 drones across Russia in one of its largest-ever aerial bombardments. The attack comes amid deepening tensions between Ukraine and Washington, with United States President Donald Trump criticising Kyiv for its strikes on Russian oil infrastructure. One person was killed and five more were wounded in the attack, which sparked fires at both the Petersburg Oil Terminal and the Ruchi oil depot, said local governor Alexander Beglov. A logistics centre belonging to Ozon and a data centre for local tech giant VK were also targeted, both companies confirmed.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that its forces had destroyed 1,015 Ukrainian drones over 15 Russian regions, as well as the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and the Black Sea.

A suspected drone exploded over Lithuania after triggering an alert that forced residents in northern and central areas to seek shelter for an hour on Sunday morning, the president and other defence officials said. Ukraine's foreign ministry said later it regretted the incident in Lithuania’s airspace, adding that it may have resulted from Russian electronic warfare diverting drones off course.

US-Ukraine resume intelligence sharing

The US has resumed providing Ukraine with critical intelligence to help defend against Russian missile strikes after a brief pause, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in comments published on Sunday.

Ukraine has relied on US intelligence to spot the fast-moving ballistic missiles that Russia has fired in waves at its cities. Speaking to NBC’s Meet the Press, Zelenskyy said intelligence-sharing had been interrupted but later “de-blocked”.

“We are very thankful for this,” he said. “Now it works.” Trump had said earlier this week that Washington was still sharing intelligence.