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Home / World News / Ukraine links Kyiv attack to Xi-Trump summit, seeks pressure on Russia

Ukraine links Kyiv attack to Xi-Trump summit, seeks pressure on Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said 'only pressure on Moscow can make Putin stop'

russia, ukraine, kyiv

Rescuers work at the site of an apartment building that was damaged and partially collapsed during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russias attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 14, 2026 | Image: Reuters

AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha tied an overnight attack on Kyiv to the Xi-Trump summit, saying the assault proved Russia was a threat to international security.

"At the very time when leaders of the most powerful countries are meeting in Beijing, and the world hopes for peace, predictability and cooperation, Putin launched hundreds of drones, ballistic and cruise missiles at the capital of Ukraine," Sybiha said on Telegram.

He said there should be "no illusions" about ending the Russian war on Ukraine.

"Only pressure on Moscow can make him stop," Sybiha said of Putin, adding that US and Chinese leaders had sufficient leverage to compel Russia to end the conflict.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Kiev Ukraine Ukraine Russia

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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