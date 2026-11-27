Ukraine ??has offered ​a Black Sea ceasefire to enable ??food exports and passed this on to international allies, Kyiv's foreign ‌minister Andrii ​Sybiha said on ​Friday.

"We are ready for ​a ceasefire. We are grateful to India, Turkey, and Egypt, which are playing ​an active and important role ‌in de-escalating tensions in the ​Black Sea, as well as in mediation efforts. We are ‌now awaiting ​a response ‌from Russia," Sybiha was cited ‌by ??Suspilne public broadcaster.

He added ​that Russia had proposed Ukraine suspend attacks on the ​Russian oil sector under the truce, ‌but Kyiv would only consider this ‌as part of a bigger energy ceasefire deal.