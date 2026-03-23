Ukrainian drone strike hits Russia's Primorsk oil port, damages fuel tank

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, one of the country’s key oil export hubs, has damaged a fuel tank, according to local authorities.

Air defenses destroyed more than 50 drones over the region overnight, Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad region, said in a Telegram post early on Monday. Efforts to repel the attack were continuing, he said.

Emergency services are working to extinguish the blaze at the fuel storage tank at Primorsk, and personnel have been evacuated, Drozdenko said.

Primorsk is one of Russia’s main seaborne crude export terminals. The port has previously been targeted by Ukraine, including attacks in 2025 that temporarily disrupted loadings.

Ukraine hasn’t commented on the incident so far.

As Russia continues near-daily drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, Kyiv has responded with attacks on Russian ports, energy infrastructure, refineries and other industrial assets, seeking to deprive the Kremlin of funds for the war. The latest attack come as the Middle East conflict has led to a surge in oil prices, with the US easing sanctions on Russian and Iranian crude to try and limit the gains.

Ukraine’s military said it struck Rosneft PJSC’s Saratov oil refinery in southwestern Russia on Saturday. Authorities in the Bashkortostan region said Saturday that drones had been repelled overnight close to major oil refineries that previously came under attack several times last year.