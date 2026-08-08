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Home / World News / UN calls for accountability if people harmed during peaceful protest in PoK

UN calls for accountability if people harmed during peaceful protest in PoK

UN spokesperson also backed High Commissioner Volker Turk's call for an impartial probe into the deaths of protesters and arrests of leaders

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Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 8:56 AM IST

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Expressing concern over the security situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said there needs to be accountability for action taken against people engaging in peaceful protest.

"The Secretary-General supports the work of his High Commissioner, and we certainly hope that the pleas made by Mr. Turk will be listened to," Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said here on Friday.

He was responding to a question by PTI on the situation in PoK and how the Secretary-General views the recent developments there.

Last month, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk had expressed concern about the recent developments there, calling for impartial and thorough investigation into the death of protesters and Pakistan's ban of the Joint Awami Action Committee and arrest of its leaders.

 

Concerns were also raised about restrictions on internet access and public gathering in violation of the right of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

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On whether there will be calls for accountability from the authorities on the crackdown on protestors, Haq said "it's important that all authorities everywhere allow for peaceful protest, and certainly that is the case here. If there have been people harmed for engaging in peaceful protest, there needs to be accountability for that."  Turk had appealed for calm in PoK amid a wave of unrest ahead of regional elections at the end of the month, a statement issued in Geneva last month had said.

The statement has specifically said that dozens of people, mostly protesters but also law enforcement personnel, have reportedly been killed since June ahead of the vote for the Legislative Assembly on July 27.

The High Commissioner had called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all deaths that have occurred due to the unrest, both amongst protesters and members of security forces.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) - a movement behind the protests comprising traders, transporters, students, lawyers, activists and others has been banned under anti-terrorism laws for allegedly threatening public order and security.

"We urge the authorities to ensure full Internet access throughout the territory," the statement had said adding that the High Commissioner calls for meaningful and inclusive political dialogue to address the underlying issues and grievances of the local population.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 8:56 AM IST