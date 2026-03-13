Unilever plans to boost CEO pay, overhaul incentives to attract US talent

By Jillian Deutsch

Unilever Plc is seeking to shake up how it pays top executives to better reward outperformance and attract more US talent to drive growth.

The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group wants to change Chief Executive Officer Fernando Fernández’s pay package, lowering short-term compensation but increasing the potential payout for long-term incentives.

This means in 2026, if Fernández hits the maximum performance threshold, his pay could top 18 million euros ($21 million). If he also then achieves a 50 per cent increase in Unilever’s share price, his pay will surpass 23 million euros. In 2025 he received total compensation of 5.6 million euros, although for part of last year he was chief financial officer, only taking the top role in March.

In its annual report, Unilever said changes to Fernández’s pay and executive compensation overall are essential as it needs “the best people in the top roles in order to drive growth.” This is particularly true in the US, where Unilever said it’s struggling to attract executives in a competitive market with a limited number of potential candidates.

“We currently have no US-based individuals on the top executive team and only 7 per cent of the next level of leadership are US-based,” said Susan Kilsby, chair of the remuneration committee.

Kilsby gave examples of how two US candidates interviewed by Unilever had pay close to or exceeding the CEO’s pay. These candidates also had additional benefits like significant help with housing and schooling and less restrictive pay packages, such as no requirement for bonus deferrals.

“We have been in the market over the past year and have seen live examples of US candidates whose current pay packages are unaffordable without creating significant relativity or pay compression issues at Unilever,” said Kilsby.

Large consumer companies like Unilever and Nestle SA need new ways to incentivise top-performers amid a highly competitive consumer market, especially in the US where consumers are slowing their spending due to increasing costs and geopolitical turmoil. Fernández, who took over the top job last year at Unilever, has embarked on a turnaround that includes cutting a quarter of the company’s top 200 executives to rid itself of “mediocrity.”

Unilever has previously singled out the US and India as its two most important markets, while also focusing on the multinational’s best performing brands and ramping up volume growth.

In the US, a “critical growth engine” currently accounting for about 20 per cent of total revenue, Unilever is looking to add between 20 to 30 new employees across its top three executive tiers, especially in the beauty and wellbeing categories.

The changes Unilever want to make require it reviewing its three-year remuneration policy a year earlier than expected. It will ask shareholders to vote on the proposal at the annual meeting. Shareholder votes on remuneration policies are binding.

Unilever said it’s not changing any of the performance measures, which include targets like underlying sales growth and return on invested capital, or weightings under the incentive plans. It will also retain the same global pay benchmarking peer group.

The new remuneration policy will strengthen the link between pay and performance and help attract top talent in an intensively competitive global market, according to a Unilever spokesperson.

“It places greater weight on variable and long-term incentives, creating a simpler and more transparent structure aligned with our peers and reflecting the scale and complexity of our business,” he said. “We are confident the new policy will support the delivery of our growth strategy and help drive top-third shareholder returns.”