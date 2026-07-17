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Home / World News / US airstrikes appear to have damaged tower at Iran's Chabahar port

US airstrikes appear to have damaged tower at Iran's Chabahar port

US airstrikes appeared to bring down a surveillance tower at Iran's Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman, a key trade route for Afghanistan, as Tehran acknowledged fresh attacks

Chabahar Port located in southeastern Iran (Image by Amohammadid on Wikimedia)

Chabahar port has been a repeated target of American airstrikes (File photo by Amohammadid on Wikimedia)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

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US airstrikes on Friday appeared to have collapsed a tower at Iran's Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman, a key trade route for Afghanistan.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth shared the image of the surveillance tower appearing to collapse. That image had circulated social media via activists prior to Hegseth sharing it.

Chabahar port has been a repeated target of American airstrikes. Iranian state media acknowledged a third round of strikes on the facility without immediately acknowledging the tower's collapse.

Iran described the tower as overseeing commercial traffic into the port. However, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard also operates at ports across the country.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions US airstrikes Chabahar port

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

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