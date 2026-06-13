US and Iran have agreed on wording of peace deal to end war: Pakistan PM

Pakistan's prime minister said Friday the United States and Iran have agreed to wording of an agreement aimed at ending their war in West Asia and that mediators were working with both sides to finalize a deal.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the US and Iran have reached a "final, agreed upon text." He said Pakistan, which has taken the lead in mediation efforts, was working with the warring countries on next steps.

"Peace has never been this close as it is now," Sharif said in a post on X.

The apparent breakthrough in negotiations comes after Iran exchanged fire with the US and Israel over three days this week, threatening to return West Asia to full-scale war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday an agreement "has never been closer" in a post on X. US President Donald Trump, who has said multiple times in recent weeks the countries are on the cusp of a deal, shared Araghchi's post on his own social media.

The war launched by the US and Israel on Feb. 28 has rattled West Asia and virtually shut down oil and natural gas shipments from the Persian Gulf. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 7.

Iranian official says nuclear details will follow an agreement to end the war Araghchi told Iranian state TV on Friday that both sides were working toward signing an initial agreement declaring an end to the war "on all fronts, including Lebanon." Israel has been fighting the Iranian-allied militia Hezbollah in Lebanon since early March. Israel is not a party to the negotiations between the US and Iran, and its leaders have said they don't plan to withdraw from Lebanon.

Araghchi said terms dealing with Iran's nuclear program would be finalized in the 60 days after the initial agreement is signed. He said the parties could agree to extend that period.

Iran's nuclear programme has been a key point of division. The US and Israel fear it could lead to an atomic weapon - a main reason their leaders cited for going to war. Tehran has insisted its nuclear efforts are for peaceful purposes.

A senior US administration official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House, said Friday that the emerging agreement would begin the process of destroying or removing Tehran's highly enriched uranium.

The official said the 60-day period after both sides sign the deal would be used to work out technical details for removing Iran's enriched uranium. The official did not detail who the US envisions taking charge of removing the uranium, which is believed to entombed under three nuclear sites that were battered by US strikes last year.

Also critical is Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for oil and natural gas. Disruption of transit through the strait has crimped global energy supplies, driven up fuel prices and made food and other basics more expensive well beyond the region.

The US official said the emerging agreement includes provisions for reopening the strait.

Araghchi said Iran wants a deal that allows Tehran to charge ships "for services rendered" when they transit the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has imposed a toll system during the war, which the US and other nations say violates international law.

"There will be costs involved," Araghchi said, "and those costs must be paid." US Central Command late Friday said in a social media post that it intercepted several Iranian attack drones that were targeting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials say a deal could be signed in the coming days Three regional officials said the emerging deal is also expected to include the phased lifting of sanctions on Iran and the release of frozen Iranian assets. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations.

They said they expect a signing ceremony for the agreement in the coming days after officials in Washington and Tehran approve it.

Trump on Thursday claimed significant progress in the negotiations, just hours after he threatened to escalate attacks and seize Iran's oil industry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is not a party to the deal being negotiated. He said in a statement Friday that he and Trump were in "full agreement" that Iran must not have nuclear weapons.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a separate statement that Israel also expects Trump to uphold key Israeli interests, including weakening Iran's missile program and proxy network.

Katz warned that Israel could still act independently toward Iran and that the country would not pull out of the zones it is occupying in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, nor would it withdraw from the northern refugee camps of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The deal was largely being brokered by Pakistan, led by its army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, the regional officials said, with backing from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar.