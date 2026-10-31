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Home / World News / US approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine, funded by allies

US approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine, funded by allies

The proposed sale covers 500 Patriot interceptors funded by Canada, Germany and Norway, with no US funds involved, after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accused the Pentagon of delaying deliveries

White House

Image Credit: Bloomberg

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 8:16 AM IST

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The Trump administration has said that it has approved a proposed USD 2.1 billion sale of Patriot air defense interceptors for Ukraine after Kyiv had accused the Pentagon of delaying delivery of the vital munition needed to stop Russian ballistic missiles.

The State Department said 500 Patriot missiles are being purchased for Ukraine with donations from Canada, Germany and Norway through a US programme and that no American funds were involved.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political and economic stability in Europe," the department said in a press release.

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned this month that his country had nearly run out of the vital military munition it needs to combat Moscow's attacks as tensions with US President Donald Trump's administration escalated.

The Ukrainian leader had accused the Pentagon of delaying the delivery of the missiles that other countries have purchased for Ukraine. He also said US intelligence that warns of incoming Russian attacks had been interrupted and the Starlink satellite internet service had been throttled. Ukraine says Starlink speeds and intelligence have been restored.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Donald Trump administration Zelenskyy US Pentagon

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First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 8:15 AM IST