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Home / World News / US approves visas for top Iranian leaders to attend UN high-level meeting

US approves visas for top Iranian leaders to attend UN high-level meeting

The State Department said Thursday that it had approved visas for Iran's 'core delegation,' along with essential staffers to participate in the UN meetings

Masoud Pezeshkian

US has approved visas for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to attend next week's UN General Assembly in New York | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 7:57 AM IST

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The Trump administration has approved visas for top Iranian officials, including the president and foreign minister, to attend next week's UN General Assembly high-level meeting in New York even as the two countries are locked in a stalemated war.

The State Department said Thursday that it had approved visas for Iran's "core delegation," along with essential staffers to participate in the UN meetings. The core delegation includes President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to visa privacy laws.

"Consistent with our host country obligations, the core delegation from the Iranian regime will be able to attend the UN General Assembly High Level Week. The delegation will be under travel restrictions and will face prohibitions on the purchase of luxury and other goods per our policy. The delegation is smaller than last year," the statement said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 7:57 AM IST