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Home / World News / US aware of Iran's capabilities, says Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali

US aware of Iran's capabilities, says Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali

The envoy said the US side made "unlawful" demands during the talks that led to the negotiations ending without results

US aware of Iran's capabilities, says Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali

Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

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Iran is open to holding another round of peace talks with the United States, provided it does not make any "unlawful demands" and heeds to Tehran's conditions, Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali said on Monday.

His comments at a media briefing came a day after talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad ended without any breakthrough.

"If they (the US) accept our conditions, it is possible," Fathali said, responding to a question.

The envoy said the US side made "unlawful" demands during the talks that led to the negotiations ending without results.

Fathali also asserted that the Strait of Hormuz is in Iran's territorial water.

 

Asked about US President Donald Trump's threat to blockade Iranian ports, Fathali responded by saying that Washington is aware of Iran's capabilities.

Delving into the overall situation in view of the West Asia crisis, the envoy said Iran and India have a "common fate" in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Iran West Asia United States

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

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