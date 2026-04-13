US aware of Iran's capabilities, says Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali

Iran is open to holding another round of peace talks with the United States, provided it does not make any "unlawful demands" and heeds to Tehran's conditions, Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali said on Monday.

His comments at a media briefing came a day after talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad ended without any breakthrough.

"If they (the US) accept our conditions, it is possible," Fathali said, responding to a question.

The envoy said the US side made "unlawful" demands during the talks that led to the negotiations ending without results.

Fathali also asserted that the Strait of Hormuz is in Iran's territorial water.

Asked about US President Donald Trump's threat to blockade Iranian ports, Fathali responded by saying that Washington is aware of Iran's capabilities.

Delving into the overall situation in view of the West Asia crisis, the envoy said Iran and India have a "common fate" in the region.