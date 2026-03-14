Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 08:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US begins emergency oil reserve release of 86 mn barrels amid W Asia crisis

US begins emergency oil reserve release of 86 mn barrels amid W Asia crisis

The release is part of a 400 million barrel effort coordinated with other nations aimed at prices that have climbed dramatically since the US-Israel invasion of Iran

Donald Trump, Trump

The war has brought shipping traffic to a virtual standstill in the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil flows (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 8:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ari Natter
 
The Trump administration started the process of a mammoth drawdown of the US emergency oil reserve, issuing a request to exchange 86 million barrels of crude oil. 
 
Deliveries from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, part of a massive 172 million barrel release announced Wednesday, are expected to begin moving to market by the end of next week, the Energy Department said in a statement Friday.
 
The release, which is expected to take four months to complete, is part of a 400 million barrel effort coordinated with other nations aimed at lowering crude, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel prices that have climbed dramatically since the US-Israel invasion of Iran. The war has brought shipping traffic to a virtual standstill in the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil flows.
 
 
It has also political pressure on President Donald Trump to address rising fuel costs prior November’s midterm elections. 
 
Under the terms of the exchange, companies will return the borrowed oil to Energy Department with additional barrels as a premium. Bids for the solicitation are due no later than 5 p.m. CT on March 17, the department said. 
 
The Trump administration has arranged to replace the withdrawn oil with about 200 million barrels within the next year, the Energy Department said earlier this week, adding it would be 20 per cent more than what would be drawn down.

More From This Section

TikTok, TikTok deal

US slated to receive $10 billion fee from investors for TikTok deal

Russia, Moscow

Businesses in Moscow struggle as Russia restricts mobile internet services

Chairman of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell

US judge blocks subpoenas targeting Fed chair Powell; DOJ plans to appeal

Iranians take part in a protest marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran | Photo: Reuters

US will hit Iran very hard over the next week, says Donald Trump

Indian imports of Russian crude oil fell by only 3.5 per cent in 2025 at 1.73 million bpd from 2024, Kpler data showed

Two gas tankers said to be sailing to India through Strait of Hormuz

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions crude oil reserves US crude oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance