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Home / World News / US, Canada reach deal to delay 50% tariffs on Canadian imports: Trump

US, Canada reach deal to delay 50% tariffs on Canadian imports: Trump

The announcement buys time for more negotiations and avoids, for now, another strain in already tense relations between the historic allies

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump made this announcement on his social media platform (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 8:52 AM IST

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President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was delaying the 50 per cent US tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian imports after the two countries reached a last-minute deal hours before the sanctions were to go into effect.

The announcement, which Trump made on his social media platform, buys time for more negotiations and avoids, for now, another strain in already tense relations between the historic allies.

"I have paused the 50 per cent Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the USA., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!" Trump posted on Truth Social less than two hours before the 12.01 am. Wednesday deadline.

 

Trump's import taxes would have hit about 5 per cent of what Canada ships to the United States every year, including products ranging from hockey sticks to tongue depressors.

But the political impact would likely have been bigger than the economic one. Canada had threatened to retaliate against any new tariffs with levies of its own, aggravating a trade fight between countries that sold each other $880 billion worth of goods and services last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump US-Canada Canada Trump tariffs

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 8:52 AM IST