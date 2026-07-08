US cracks down on Lawrence Bishnoi gang; 24 arrested in global raids

Law enforcement agencies in the US, Canada and Europe on Tuesday swooped on three India-based transnational crime networks, including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, resulting in the arrest of 24 suspects.

The US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said the crackdown was the result of a years-long federal investigation into the syndicates “engaged in racketeering, targeted killings, shootings, extortion, the trafficking of bulk quantities of narcotics across international borders".

The three indictments charge 37 defendants, including two accused of running global criminal syndicates from Indian jails. Thirteen suspects were arrested in the United States, including 11 in California, one in Indiana, and one in Georgia.

Three more arrests were made in Canada and one in Spain, while seven defendants were already in custody before the operation.The authorities are searching for 10 fugitives believed to be in the US, India and Europe, said the statement.

"Working together, law enforcement in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia are determined to target and dismantle these criminal organisations wherever they operate. There is no safe harbor for these thugs," First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli told a news conference in Los Angeles.

The authorities say they seized about 1,000 kg cocaine and 1 kg heroin along with $40,000 in cash and a dozen firearms.

Lawrence Bishnoi charged with killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Prosecutors allege that the syndicate regularly targeted prominent religious, social and political figures to spread fear and extort members of the community. In November 2023, Bishnoi also claimed responsibility for a shooting at the Vancouver home of a prominent Indian actor and singer, according to the indictment.

The group allegedly used WhatsApp and other encrypted messaging apps to threaten victims and their families and demand money. In one case, defendants allegedly demanded $5 million from a victim in Thousand Oaks, California, in late 2025 and early 2026.

Nijjar's murder resulted in a diplomatic row between India and Canada, with Ottawa alleging involvement of some Indian government officials. India denied the allegations as unsubstantiated.

The FBI has offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi and why is he in jail?

Bishnoi, 32, is currently lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail. He has been behind bars since 2015 on charges of running a trans-national crime and drugs syndicate.

Born in Punjab, Bishnoi’s path into organised crime began in student politics in Chandigarh, where he became involved in clashes with rival groups. Over the years, he built a network of young recruits across several Indian states and, according to investigators, abroad.

Bishnoi made headlines in May 2022 when he claimed responsibility for the killing of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala . Then in October 2024, Bishnoi’s gang claimed to have killed the former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. He has also issued multiple threats actor Salman Khan over the Black Buck case.

Indian and foreign investigators have linked his syndicate to killings, extortion, arms and drug trafficking, with associates operating across India and several countries. Bishnoi has remained in custody for more than a decade but is accused of continuing to direct operations from prison.