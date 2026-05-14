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Home / World News / US-China economic ties are 'win-win': Xi tells Trump during talks

US-China economic ties are 'win-win': Xi tells Trump during talks

Chinese president said facts have shown time and again there are no winners in trade wars, calling on both sides to jointly sustain the good momentum they have worked hard to build

Donald Trump,Trump, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing | (Photo: PTI)

AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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Economic ties between China and the United States are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature, Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump during their talks, according to the Chinese official news agency Xinhua.

"Yesterday, our economic and trade teams produced generally balanced and positive outcomes. This is good news for the people of the two countries and the world," Xi said.

The Chinese president said facts have shown time and again there are no winners in trade wars, calling on both sides to jointly sustain the good momentum they have worked hard to build, Xinhua reported.

"Where disagreements and frictions exist, equal-footed consultation is the only right choice," he said.

 

Trump concludes tour of Temple of Heaven  Trump was expected to return to his hotel before he returns to the Great Hall of the People to attend a state banquet in his honour.

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Asian shares mixed and Chinese stocks trade lower  Asian shares were mixed Thursday as investors closely monitored takeaways from US President Donald Trump's summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The Shanghai Composite index lost 1 per cent to 4,199.19. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3 per cent to 26,478.99. Markets in Japan and South Korea were higher, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 up 0.2 per cent and Seoul's Kospi gaining 1 per cent.

Investors are watching for progress on the Iran war and US-China trade relations from the Xi-Trump summit, as well as possible trade deals on areas such as soybeans, airplanes and chips.

Trump declines to say if he and Xi discussed Taiwan  Trump said, "great," when reporters asked how the talks with Xi went. But that's about all he said.

Follow-up questions about whether they discussed Taiwan were asked.

Trump didn't answer as he posed alongside Xi for photos after they arrived at the Temple of Heaven.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Xi Jinping US China China US trade Xi-Trump summit Xi-Trump meet Trump-Xi meet

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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