US, China race to build AI weapons as autonomous arms competition heats up

By Sheera Frenkel, Paul Mozur & Adam Satarian

At a military parade in Beijing in September, President Xi Jinping and his special guests, President Vladimir Vladimir Putin of Russia and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, watched as Chinese forces showed off several models of drones that could autonomously fly alongside fighter jets into battle.

The demonstration of technological might immediately set off alarm bells in the US. Pentagon officials concluded that America’s program for unmanned combat drones was lagging China’s, according to three US defence and intelligence officials. Russia, too, was thought to be ahead in building facilities that could produce advanced drones, said the officials.

US officials pushed domestic defence companies to step up. Last month, Anduril, a defence technology start-up in California, began manufacturing artificial intelligence (AI)-backed, self-flying drones that appeared similar to the ones shown in China. Production at a factory outside Columbus, Ohio, started three months ahead of schedule, part of an effort to close the gap with China, one defence official said.

China’s military display and the US countermove were part of an escalating global arms race over AI-backed autonomous weapons and defence systems. Designed to operate by themselves using AI, the technology reduces the need for human intervention in decisions like when to hit a moving target or defend against an attack.

In recent years, many nations have quietly engaged in a contest of one-upmanship over these arsenals, including drones that identify and strike targets without human command, self-flying fighter jets that coordinate attacks at speeds and altitudes that few human pilots can reach, and central systems run by AI that analyse intelligence to recommend airstrike targets quickly.

The US and China, the world’s largest military powers, are at the center of the competition. But the race has widened. Russia and Ukraine, now in their fifth year of war, are looking for every technological advantage. India, Israel, Iran and others are investing in military AI, while France, Germany, Britain and Poland are rearming amid doubts about the Trump administration’s commitment to Nato.

Each nation is aiming to amass the most advanced technological stockpile in case they need to fight drone against drone and algorithm against algorithm in ways that people cannot match, defence and intelligence officials said.

Russia, China and the US are all building AI arms as a deterrent and for “mutually assured destruction,” Palmer Luckey, Anduril’s founder, said in an interview in February.

The buildup has been compared to the dawn of the nuclear age in the 1940s, when the atomic bomb’s destructive power forced rival nations into an uneasy standoff, leading to more than four decades of nuclear weapons brinkmanship.

But while the implications of nuclear weapons are well understood, AI’s military capabilities are just beginning to be known. The technology is set to upend warfare by making battles faster and more unpredictable, officials said.

Exactly which nation is furthest ahead is unclear. Many programs are in a research and development phase, and budgets are classified. Operatives from China, the US and Russia watch one another’s factory lines, military displays and weapons deals to deduce what the other is doing, intelligence officials said.

China and Russia are experimenting with letting AI make battlefield decisions on its own, two US officials said. China is developing systems for dozens of autonomous drones to coordinate attacks without human input, while Russia is building Lancet drones that can circle in the sky and autonomously pick targets, they said.

Even as the specifics of the technologies remain veiled, the intentions are clear. In 2017, Putin declared that whoever leads in AI “will become the ruler of the world.” Xi in 2024 said technology would be the “main battleground” of geopolitical competition. In January, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth directed all branches of the US military to adopt AI, saying they needed to “accelerate like hell.”

Billions of dollars are being poured into the efforts. The Pentagon requested over $13 billion for autonomous systems in its latest budget, and has spent billions more over the past decade, though the total is difficult to track because AI funding has been spread across many programs.

China, which some researchers said was spending amounts comparable to those of the US, has used financial incentives to spur private industry to build AI capabilities. Russia has invested in drone and autonomy-related programs, analysts said, using the war in Ukraine to test and refine them on the battlefield.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said China had proposed international frameworks for governing military AI and called for “a prudent and responsible attitude” toward its development.

The dynamics may resemble the Cold War, but experts cautioned that the AI era was different. Start-ups and investors now play a role in the military and are as critical as universities and governments. AI technology is becoming widely available, opening the door for countries from Turkey to Pakistan to develop new capabilities. What’s emerging is a grinding innovation race without any obvious endpoint.