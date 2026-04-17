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Home / World News / US completes withdrawal from Syria's Qasrak base as part of larger drawdown

US completes withdrawal from Syria's Qasrak base as part of larger drawdown

The Syrian army has now taken full control of most military sites in the country where the US military was once deployed

Qasrak, Syria, US air base

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand guard after US-led international coalition forces destroyed their equipment while withdrawing from the Qasrak base in Syria | Image: Reuters

AP Qasrak air base (Syria)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 7:07 AM IST

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US forces completed their withdrawal from Qasrak air base on Thursday when a final convoy of soldiers and equipment departed the site in Syria's Hasakah province, officials for both sides said.

The Syrian army has now taken full control of most military sites in the country where the US military was once deployed.

Syria's foreign ministry said in a statement that "the Syrian state's restoration of sovereignty over areas that were outside its control, including the northeast and border regions, is the result of the Syrian government's continuous efforts to unify the country within the framework of a single state".

 

It said that the US withdrawal came as a result of the successful implementation of a deal between Syria's central government in Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces - which had previously controlled much of northeast Syria - and of success in fighting the remnants of the Islamic State group.

US Central Command chief spokesperson Capt Tim Hawkins confirmed the withdrawal.

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"US forces have completed turning over all of our major bases in Syria, as part of a deliberate and conditions-based transition," Hawkins said, adding that the US military will "continue to support partner-led counterterrorism efforts, which are essential to ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS and strengthening regional security".

Convoys of trucks could be seen leaving the base Thursday, hauling military vehicles and equipment.

US forces began withdrawing from Qasrak in late February, in what appeared to be part of a larger drawdown of US forces in Syria. Earlier that month, the US military's Central Command and Syria's defence ministry announced that US troops had left the al-Tanf base in eastern Syria near the border with Jordan.

The departure of US forces from the bases came after the US military completed the transfer of some 5,700 accused Islamic State militants from detention centres in northeast Syria to prisons in Iraq, where they will be put on trial.

The main mission of the US troops in Syria is to prevent a resurgence of IS. The extremist group lost control of the last territory it held in Syria in 2019 but its sleeper cells have continued to stage periodic attacks in Syria, Iraq and abroad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : United States Syria Syria government

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 7:07 AM IST

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