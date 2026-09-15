Tuesday, September 15, 2026 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US confirms it has weapons in space as China, Russia expand military reach

US confirms it has weapons in space as China, Russia expand military reach

US Air Force secretary Troy Meink has said that the weapons can defend US forces against hostile actions in space, but declined to disclose their type or capabilities

Troy Meink, US Air force Secretary

Troy Meink, US Air force Secretary | Image Credit: afa.org

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States (US) has for the first time publicly acknowledged that its military has weapons deployed in space, as Washington faces growing military competition from China and Russia in orbit, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
 
US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said the US has “on-orbit space control weapons” that can defend American forces against hostile actions by adversaries. He made the remarks at an Air & Space Forces Association conference in Maryland.
 
Meink did not disclose the weapon's nature or provide details about its capabilities. He described the system as important to US deterrence, while cautioning that revealing further information about it could undermine that objective.
 
 
The air force secretary said the US needed to ensure it could “operate freely” in space, calling the domain important to both American military and economic security. 

Also Read

court order

₹1 bid for defence project: Andhra HC orders DRDO to review very low quotes

Meta

Meta suspends AI employee tracking programme after internal data leak

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials inspect student paying guest (PG) accommodations in the Satya Niketan area following the collapse of a multi-storey building | PTI Image

99% of Delhi PGs lack fire NOC, MCD survey finds major safety gaps

Muthoot Micorfin

Muthoot Microfin secures ₹250 crore in NCD issue, eyes lower funding costs

Donald Trump,Trump

US judge blocks Trump's new visa rules for foreign students, journalists

US expands space capabilities

Meink's remarks come as the administration of President Donald Trump moves to expand US space-based military capabilities as part of its planned “Golden Dome” missile defence system.
 
The air force secretary said that the programme now had “flight-ready hardware” for space-based interceptors, which are intended to destroy incoming missiles while they are in space.
 
Clayton Swope, deputy director of the Aerospace Security Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Financial Times that space control could involve operations both in orbit and on Earth. These could include attacks on satellite ground stations or jamming satellite communications.
 
Swope, a former CIA technical intelligence officer, said Meink's statement was too vague to serve as an effective deterrent against China and Russia. He added that potential adversaries would need at least a broad understanding of the weapon's destructive capabilities and the circumstances under which Washington might deploy it.
 
Sam Lair, a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, was also cited as saying that the announcement could give governments and advocates of counter-space programmes additional justification for existing or planned capabilities, even if it did not necessarily trigger entirely new programmes.
 

More From This Section

Bill Gates

No governments are ready for AI-driven societal changes, says Bill Gates

Airbus

Airbus sees no softening in demand despite geopolitical headwinds

Jensen Huang, Jensen, Nvidia

I'm telling you, it's a hoax: Trump to Nvidia CEO amid AI growth concerns

Barack Obama

Barack Obama calls for AI safety measures, rebukes Trump's approach

US Senate, US Capitol

US senators weigh requiring AI giants to commit to preventing catastrophe

Topics : space race space technology US China US Russia Donald Trump administration BS Web Reports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 10:41 AM IST