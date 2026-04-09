US Congress absent, Republicans mum as Trump swings on conflict with Iran

By Robert Jimison

The speaker of the House was tweeting about transgender athletes. The Republican senator who leads oversight of the Pentagon was promoting Trump-branded investment accounts for children. The chairman of the main foreign affairs panel in the House was posting photos of newborn bald eagles. As President Trump swung this week from threatening to annihilate Iran to announcing a cease-fire whose terms and durability remain murky, Congress — the branch of government vested with the power to declare war and regulate trade — remained in recess and largely in the dark. And its Republican leaders had little to say even as Democrats ratcheted up their criticism, clamoring anew for a vote on military operations in Iran and even calling for the president’s removal after his warnings about wiping out Iranian civilisation.

It was the latest instance of congressional Republicans, who have deferred to Mr Trump on matters large and small since he began his second term, ceding their prerogatives and much of their power to the White House. In this case, their relative silence also helped them avoid wading into what has become a messy intraparty debate over the war, as elements on the right criticise the president for plunging the United States into what could be a prolonged and costly conflict.

Representative Brian Mast of Florida, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, made no mention of the war on Tuesday, instead posting on social media about the hatching of a bald eagle in Southern California. So as they have fanned out to their states and districts just months ahead of midterm elections in which they are at risk of losing their majorities, Republicans have largely focused elsewhere.

“No better sight than America’s mascot hatching, a powerful reminder of the spirit and strength of our great country,” he wrote.

Public remarks from Republican leaders were sparse. Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the majority leader, issued no statement, even after Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the minority leader, announced that his party would force yet another Iran war vote next week when Congress returns.

Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana reposted the president’s announcement of the cease-fire on Tuesday night without adding any comment of his own. Earlier in the day, his social media feed had focused on domestic issues, including celebrating restrictions on transgender athletes’ participation in the Olympics.

“Trump may have backed down for now, but he’s shown how unhinged he is by threatening the death of a ‘whole civilisation,’” Senator Andy Kim, Democrat of New Jersey, posted on X on Wednesday. “Congress needs to return to the Capitol immediately and vote to end this war.” Scattered across the country and away from the secure spaces in Washington where they are normally briefed, lawmakers have received no official briefings from the administration in recent days about military operations in Iran or diplomatic talks to end the war. Some Democrats have agitated for Republican leaders to reconvene Congress given the fast-moving developments.

Among the Republicans who did weigh in, the response was a mix of unconditional backing for the president’s approach — Senator John Cornyn, the Texas Republican who is facing a tough primary, pronounced it “masterful” — and carefully worded caution and calls for congressional oversight.

Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina and a leading hawk, said he supported pursuing diplomacy but emphasised the need for congressional scrutiny of any peace agreement.

“I look forward to the architects of this proposal, the Vice President and others, coming forward to Congress and explaining how a negotiated deal meets our national security objectives in Iran,” he said in a social media post on Wednesday, singling out JD Vance, who was said to have initially cautioned against striking Iran. In another post, he added, “I prefer diplomacy if it leads to the right outcome regarding the Iranian terrorist regime.”

Senator Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin Republican and a Trump ally who had raised concern about potential attacks on Iranian infrastructure, said that he continued to back the overall aims of the campaign and dismissed any call for public hearings on Capitol Hill, saying it would “tip our hand to the enemy.”

Instead, like many other Republicans, he said he was putting his full trust in Mr Trump to handle the matter without congressional involvement.

Mr Johnson said he had not spoken to Mr Trump or anyone in the administration but was urging that the pause in fighting be used to press toward a more definitive outcome. “At this point in time, I’ve got to hope and pray that the commander in chief the American people chose — we put him in charge of this — that he’ll make wise decisions,” he said in an interview.

“Victory is not just declaring that we’ve accomplished limited war aims,” he said. “We’ve got to end the regime.” (On Wednesday, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, hailed the war as a “historically swift and successful military triumph.”)

Mr Johnson added, “We’ve kicked up a hornet’s nest here, and now we need to finish the job.”

Other Republicans aligned themselves more closely with the administration.

Representative Mike D. Rogers of Alabama, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said the strikes had strengthened US leverage.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the extraordinary courage and professionalism of our service members, Iran’s military capabilities were decimated, demonstrating America’s unmatched strength and creating the leverage needed to secure a diplomatic solution to put an end to the Iranian regime’s nuclear program and campaign of terror,” he said.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna, Republican of Florida, said that the episode highlighted how “President Trump has been consistent and precise in his messaging from the beginning,” and that “this was about saving American lives.” In a social media post, she said that she spoke with Mr Trump moments after the cease-fire was announced and praised his military campaign.

Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the Republican chairman of the Armed Services Committee, issued no statement on the threats from Mr Trump or the announcement of a cease-fire, instead posting a photograph of himself on Tuesday pitching Trump investment accounts at a round-table event in Jackson.

Asked by reporters there about Mr Trump’s threat to wipe out Iran, Mr Wicker said: “Iran has been the worst actor on the world stage when it comes to state-sponsored terrorism that the world has ever seen. I am glad that they are about to be off the scene.”

Democrats used the moment to redouble their efforts to constrain Mr Trump’s power to wage war. Mr Schumer said they would call up the latest in a series of war powers resolutions next week when lawmakers return from the two-week recess.

“Congress must reassert its authority, especially at this dangerous moment,” he said at a news conference in New York on Wednesday, calling the war in Iran “one of the very worst military and foreign policy actions that the United States has ever taken.”

In an interview, Mr Schumer said he had spoken with several Republican colleagues who had privately expressed frustration with how the war has been handled, giving him hope that there was an opening for bipartisan action.

“There is such anger, consternation on the Republican side at how Trump has conducted the war in Iran, that I think there’s a chance — it’s always uphill — but I think there’s a chance that they will join us,” he said. “They should join us. They must join us. This is doing such damage to this country.”

Still, the comments from Republicans suggested limited appetite for a broader break with the president.

In the House, Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the minority leader, said Democrats in that chamber also would force another war powers vote, and he believed it could pass.

“We only need one or two additional Republicans, and I think we’re on track to securing that,” Mr Jeffries said in an interview Tuesday morning. “Congress must immediately vote to end Donald Trump’s reckless war of choice and stop him from getting us into World War III. This guy has completely lost it. It’s obvious to the American people, and he needs to be reined in with urgency.”

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