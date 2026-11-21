US court sentences Nikhil Gupta to 235 months jail in Pannun murder plot
Gupta, 55, had pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire and money-laundering conspiracy charges linked to an alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York
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Indian national Nikhil Gupta was sentenced to 235 months in jail by a US federal judge on Friday for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against a Sikh extremist on American soil.
US District Judge Victor Marrero in the Southern District of New York announced the verdict.
Gupta, 55, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his efforts to murder Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.
Pannun, who holds dual American and Canadian citizenship, was present in the court when the verdict was announced.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 21 2026 | 10:57 AM IST