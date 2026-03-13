Friday, March 13, 2026 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US defence secy says Iran's new supreme leader 'wounded, likely disfigured'

US defence secy says Iran's new supreme leader 'wounded, likely disfigured'

"We know the new so-called, not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured," Hegseth told a press conference

Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran’s new leader Mojtaba Khamenei has been wounded as part of the US and Israeli campaign against the country. 
 
“We know the new so-called, not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured,” Hegseth told a press conference. He said the US was “on plan to defeat, destroy, disable all of their meaningful military capabilities at a pace the world has never seen before.”
 
President Donald Trump had earlier told Fox News in an interview that Khamenei was “damaged” and that “he’s probably alive in some form.”
 
The Iran war has sent oil prices up to about $100 a barrel with the vital Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, and US gas pump prices have continued to rise in turn.
 
 
On Thursday, Khamenei threatened to open “other fronts” in the conflict in his first public comments since assuming his role.
     

More From This Section

Turkey flag

NATO air defences intercept third ballistic missile over Turkiye

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump tariffs will cost US households more than $2,500 this year: Democrats

Russian oil, crude oil

How the Iran war's oil shock is giving Russia a $150 million daily boost

KC-135

US military refuelling plane crashes in Iraq: What we know so far

WFH, Work from home

Iran war spurs work-from-home calls, fuel-saving measures in Southeast Asia

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict West Asia United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance