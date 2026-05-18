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Home / World News / US deportation push separated 100,000 families, report estimates

US deportation push separated 100,000 families, report estimates

Brookings Institution analysis says most children affected by immigration enforcement are likely US citizens

Donald Trump,Trump

(Photo: Reuters)

NYT
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

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A new analysis suggests that more than 100,000 children have been separated from their parents during the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
 
Roughly three-quarters of those children are likely United States citizens, according to estimates from the Brookings Institution shared with The New York Times.
 
The Brookings estimate of the number of children who are US citizens is more than double the figure that would be expected over the same period based on official Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data.
 
The researchers argued that official statistics undercount the number because of the way the government collects information.
 
The findings point to a scale of family separations far exceeding that of the first Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy in 2018, when about 5,500 children were removed from their parents immediately after crossing the southern border.
 
 
DHS did not directly respond to questions regarding the number of detained parents or the analysis suggesting official statistics fail to capture the full number of US-born children affected.
 
In a statement, DHS said parents are given a choice of being removed together with their children or placing their US-born children with a designated guardian.

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

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