US destroys 5 Iranian oil tankers, Iran targets American base in Jordan

Amid escalating tensions, the United States on Tuesday (local time) destroyed five Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and near Kharg Island after accusing Tehran of launching ballistic missiles at a US warship twice in two days. Iran responded by firing missiles at US forces stationed at the Al Azraq base in Jordan.

The latest tit-for-tat strikes mark a renewed escalation between Washington and Tehran after more than six months of war. Tehran continues to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, while Washington is enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports. The hostilities pushed oil prices close to $100 a barrel in early trading on Wednesday.

US strikes Iranian oil tankers

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had attempted to target a US warship twice over the past two days, but the vessel successfully evaded both attacks. "No American personnel were harmed," it said.

CENTCOM said it responded by striking and destroying four Iranian oil carriers: M/T Kaviz, M/T Charminar, M/T Horizon 1 and M/T Riesco in the Gulf of Oman, as well as M/T Derya near Kharg Island. "American forces directed the crews to abandon ship before the vessels were struck and rendered inoperable," CENTCOM said. The US strikes were carried out in response to two Iranian attempts to hit the warship with ballistic missiles over the previous two days, according to the statement.

Iranian state television also reported the strikes, saying US forces had attacked at least three Iranian oil tankers near the southern port of Jask and near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. The crews had been evacuated, according to the Associated Press.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would not allow Iran's attacks to go unanswered. "Iran continues to try to hit US naval ships. And for every time they do that or try to do that, they're going to lose tankers. And I think you'll see that again today," Rubio told reporters on Tuesday during a trip to Colombia, when asked about the latest US attacks on Iran, according to the Associated Press.

Iran retaliates with strikes on US base

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday claimed it had launched what it described as devastating missile strikes on a US military base in Jordan.

The IRGC said it had retaliated by subjecting the Al Azraq base in Jordan to fierce missile strikes, claiming that hangars used by US fighter jets had been destroyed in the attacks, Al Jazeera reported. The IRGC also claimed to have launched ballistic missile attacks against US Navy destroyers DDG-119 and DDG-53.

In a subsequent statement, the IRGC said its naval forces had targeted two American vessels and eight tankers in the region, causing "great damage" to them. It was not immediately clear whether the two "American vessels" referred to the same destroyers mentioned in the earlier statement.

Jordan's Armed Forces, meanwhile, said its air defences had engaged 20 ballistic missiles and successfully intercepted and destroyed 18 of them. The attacks caused no casualties, the military said, adding that specialised teams had begun securing locations where debris and shrapnel had fallen.

The reported ship attacks followed a warning issued on Tuesday by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy. It urged crews of oil tankers near ports in Kuwait and Bahrain to immediately leave their vessels, warning that the ships could be targeted in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian tankers.

US steps up pressure on Iran with strikes, sanctions

The US had previously attacked three Iranian oil tankers on September 5, with one of the vessels sinking. Tehran said it responded by attacking three commercial ships and three US-linked vessels.

The Trump administration on Tuesday also imposed sanctions on additional elements of Iran's aviation industry, targeting more than two dozen commercial and private airlines, as well as foreign cargo service providers. The latest sanctions are part of Washington's broader push to isolate Tehran from its remaining trading partners.