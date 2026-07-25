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Home / World News / US DOJ drops subpoenas to NYT reporters in Trump Air Force One case

US DOJ drops subpoenas to NYT reporters in Trump Air Force One case

US District Judge Arun Subramanian cited "profound First Amendment" issues raised by the case before skeptically questioning a govt lawyer about the steps the govt took before issuing demands

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1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 12:26 AM IST

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United States’ Department of Justice (DOJ) withdraws subpoenas to New York Times reporters over stories detailing security concerns with President Donald Trump’s Qatari-donated Air Force One under pressure from a federal judge. The move came as a federal judge questioned why Trump officials were seeking records from three journalists and their families. 
 
US District Judge Arun Subramanian cited “profound First Amendment” issues raised by the case before skeptically questioning a government lawyer about the steps the government took before issuing demands that the journalists testify before a federal grand jury. Investigators should have exhausted other sources of information before issuing subpoenas to the press, the judge said at a hearing Thursday.
 
 

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Topics : New York Times International News USA

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 12:26 AM IST

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