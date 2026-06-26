US' doors are closed to asylum seekers: White House Dy Chief of Staff

White House adviser Stephen Miller reacted to Supreme Court decisions on immigration, saying the US is completely closed to asylum seekers and Haitian refugees who received temporary protected status should leave the country.

The comments come as the US Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that government officials can turn away asylum seekers at the southern border with Mexico if they have not yet set foot on US soil. The ruling on Thursday clears the way for the administration of President Donald Trump to revive a controversial policy known as "metering", in which immigration agents physically block those seeking asylum from crossing the border, Al Jazeera reported.

Miller, while speaking to reporters, as quoted by PBS News, said that Haiti is a safe country for Haitians and some pockets of the country may have high crime rates, just as the US has in Chicago.

"For Haitians? Absolutely. Yeah, so for, I mean, yes, Haitians live in Haiti. It's not our position that Haitians should leave Haiti. I mean it would be it would be crazy for us to say that Haitians couldn't live in Haiti. It's their country. Of course Haitians should live in Haiti. The, there's no viable asylum or to use a technical term here CAT claim or withholding claim for any Haitian seeking relief from going back to Haiti, to their homeland," he said.

Miller said that it has never been the case that having communities that have high crime rates is a basis for asylum.

"The fact that there might be pockets of Haiti where there's higher crime rates, guess what? There's pockets of Chicago with crime rates just as high. Right? There's pockets of cities like St. Louis with crime just as high, pockets of Los Angeles with crime just as high. It has never been the case that having communities that have high crime rates is a basis for asylum. Never has been, never will be," he said.

Miller said that the right and correct way to end birthright citizenship is for the Supreme Court to rule what the 14th Amendment clearly and correctly meant.

"Well, just to just to clear, what I said was is this country doesn't have a future if we don't end birthright citizenship. Obviously the right and correct way to end birthright citizenship is for the Supreme Court to rule what the 14th Amendment clearly and correctly meant. But one way or another, this nation has to end birthright citizenship," he said, as per PBS News.

He said further that America's doors are closed fully to asylum seekers.

"Well, I think the most important point is that this administration, on the asylum point, has now implemented international agreements all over the world to take in our asylum seekers. So America's doors are closed fully to asylum seekers. We've set up agreements where if you want asylum, then we will find a country elsewhere in the world for you to go. It's a very simple, very elegant, very complete solution," he said.

Miller noted that all asylum claims across the southwest border are always fraudulent.

"Now, of course as you know, you've heard me talk about this many times before, all asylum claims across the southwest border are always fraudulent. They always involve somebody who is coming from a country where they're not being persecuted based on race, religion, ethnicity, so on and so forth. Overwhelmingly, they're coming from other countries in the Western Hemisphere where there's no persecution based on religion, no persecution based on race, etc. In many cases, of course, they also come through dozens of other countries on their way here, where if they wanted asylum they should have sought it first," he noted.

Miller added, "In every case, they're either criminals, benefit seekers, economic migrants, welfare seekers, etc. They're coming to join family members and so forth. But the good news for them is that we have other countries willing to take them."

He also noted that the most humanitarian thing one could do was to end illegal immigration.

"Well, we, so first of all, on a humanitarian issue, the most humanitarian thing that we could do is, which is what we are doing and have done, is to end illegal immigration. That is the most humanitarian thing. Every single illegal immigrant who comes to the United States is brought here by a cartel, by a foreign terrorist organization. Those individuals are often raped, they're often beaten, they're often robbed. They come here as a form of indentured servitude. They have to pay off their debts to the cartel after they arrive. And beyond all of that, the profits that they earn from that human smuggling goes into kidnapping, torture, sex trafficking, drug trafficking, fentanyl," he said.

Miller also described every single undocumented immigrant as being smuggled by cartels who abuse them and force them to pay back their passage.

"So it's a very, this is a very important point. The individuals, by the way, so let's say you're in Mexico, you're an illegal immigrant from Mexico. You know full well who is smuggling you. When you pay them $6,000, you understand those $6,000 are going to one of the evilest organizations on planet earth. You know that when you're doing it. And it's a sinful thing, but we are doing the best we can and have done an extraordinary job under President Trump's leadership. There has been 13, I believe is the correct number, consecutive months with maybe it's maybe it's actually 14 now but 13 or 14 consecutive months with not a single person released across our southern border. Never been achieved before," he said.

Miller praised US Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin and cited the recent executive order to block undocumented immigrants from US bank accounts.

"Well, I think what you, I think what you've seen under the leadership of Secretary Mullin is a tremendous focus on achieving results through incredibly efficient mechanisms. So, for example, one of the, one of the things that you've seen in the recent days that has been really extraordinary is President Trump signed an executive order to de-bank illegal aliens, which is an incredibly effective action to get illegal aliens out of the country," he said.

Miller also noted the budgetary reforms at ICE to make sure that the resources are being allocated as efficiently as possible towards actual enforcement and removal operations.

"You've also seen continuing budgetary reforms at ICE to make sure that the resources are being allocated as efficiently as possible towards actual enforcement and removal operations, stretching every dollar further. And you've seen with this new ICE legislation that's been passed, and as Tom Homan has said, he's been here many times recently, I think in the last couple days, that the new funding that has been passed through Congress by reconciliation will allow deportation numbers to continue to climb. As well as all the legal reforms that are being put into place and the recent Supreme Court ruling of course means that now millions of illegal immigrants from Haiti who were previously beyond the reach of the law are now within the reach of the law," he said.

Miller alleged that former US President Joe Biden flew in millions of Haitians and all Haitians without their legal status in the US are subject to deportation.

"If you no longer have status in this country, then you're supposed to be deported. And in particular in the case of the Haitians, the Biden administration flew over vast numbers, it's hard to know the exact number, but there's probably more than a million illegal immigrants from Haiti. That's not counting the border crossers into the United States. These are people who have only been here for a few months, who are receiving welfare, whose all their ties, all their social connections, all their family is back in their home country of Haiti, and of course that's where they should go," he said.