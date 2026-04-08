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Home / World News / US envoy to India Sergio Gor discusses US-India ties with President Trump

US envoy to India Sergio Gor discusses US-India ties with President Trump

Gor called the evening memorable, and parised Trump's efforts in securing global stability and future of India-US ties

US Ambassador Sergio Gor is seen during a press conference, in New Delhi, in this file photo dated Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Sergio Gor also met with FBI Director Kash Patel in Washington and discussed US-India cooperation (PTI Photo)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor who is in the United States attended a dinner at the White House on Tuesday night and said that during the dinner he discussed US-India ties with President Donald Trump.

Gor called the evening memorable, and parised Trump's efforts in securing global stability and future of India-US ties.

In a post on X, he said, "Just had an outstanding dinner with President Trump. We discussed his unwavering determination to bring global stability, the historic achievements of his presidency, the strong future of India-US ties, and so much more! A very memorable evening as history unfolded in real time."

 

Earlier in the day, Gor met with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and discussed the US-India commercial roadmap. Gor said that they discussed ways to boost New Delhi-Washington cooperation in Artificial Intelligence and Indian pharma investment in the US.

In a post on X, Gor said, "Productive meeting with Secretary Howard Lutnick on the U.S.-India commercial roadmap. We discussed a new MoU connecting India's AI scale with the American AI ecosystem, strong Indian participation at the upcoming SelectUSA Summit, and growing Indian pharma investment in the United States to boost competition and strengthen supply chains."

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Sergio Gor also met with FBI Director Kash Patel in Washington and discussed US-India cooperation to counter transnational threats such as cybercrime, narcotics, and illicit networks. He also praised the FBI Director for improving the law and order situation in the US.

"A constructive discussion with Kash Patel on U.S.-India cooperation to counter transnational threats-cybercrime, narcotics, and illicit networks. Strong alignment on security priorities. Kash has done a fantastic job at the FBI. In 2025: 112% INCREASE IN VIOLENT CRIME ARRESTS YEAR TO YEAR. 20% DECREASE IN HOMICIDES. 20% DECREASE IN ROBBERIES!" he said.

During his visit to Washington, Gor also met with US Vice President JD Vance and discussed India-US relations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump US ambassador to India Trump administration

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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