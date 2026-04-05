'We got him': How US rescued crew member of F-15E jet downed by Iran

The United States has rescued a crew member of an F-15E fighter jet shot down over Iran, in what President Donald Trump described as one of the "most daring search-and-rescue missions" in US military history. The operation unfolded deep inside Iranian territory amid ongoing hostilities between the two countries.

"WE GOT HIM!" exclaimed Trump in a post on Truth Social. "My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND (sic)."

How the F-15E jet was downed

The F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down on Friday over southwestern Iran, triggering an immediate search operation, according to US officials cited by Axios.

Both crew members ejected from the aircraft and initially made contact through their communication systems, the report said. The pilot was rescued within hours, but the second crew member remained missing in mountainous terrain.

Iranian forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), launched their own search to locate the airman, raising fears of capture, US officials told Axios.

How the rescue mission took place

The rescue of the second crew member reportedly took more than a day and involved a complex operation combining intelligence, deception, and heavy military support.

A senior US administration official told Axios that the CIA launched a deception campaign suggesting the airman had already been located, while using “unique capabilities” to pinpoint his position.

Once his location was confirmed, Trump ordered an immediate rescue mission, the report said.

US officials told Axios that special forces units, backed by dozens of aircraft, launched the mission under heavy air cover. US jets carried out strikes to prevent Iranian forces from reaching the area, while commandos moved in to extract the officer.

What did Trump say on rescue

Trump confirmed the operation in a post on Truth Social, claiming the operation demonstrated US military superiority.

“The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies,” he said.

Where the US' war with Iran stands

The rescue comes amid an intensifying conflict between the US and Iran, with ongoing airstrikes, military losses, and limited diplomatic progress.

Iran has also downed other aircraft during the conflict, including an A-10 attack jet, challenging claims of uncontested air dominance.

Meanwhile, indirect diplomatic efforts have shown little progress in recent days. Trump has warned of further escalation, saying “hell will reign down” if Iran does not accepts his peace proposal, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz.