US finds no evidence China directed Alice Huang to spy on Nvidia CEO
US officials found no evidence that Chinese intelligence directed Alice Huang to spy on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Reuters
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US officials told congressional staffers there was no evidence that Alice Huang, the businesswoman who had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was directed by Chinese intelligence to spy on him, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
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Topics : Nvidia China Jensen Huang
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First Published: Nov 25 2026 | 10:38 PM IST