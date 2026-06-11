US firms remain cautious about investing in China despite improved profits

US firms are still reluctant to step up investment in China despite improved profitability, according to a new survey, underscoring worries lingering from the nations’ trade fight.

Just 49 per cent of the companies surveyed by the US-China Business Council said they planned to invest in the Asian country this year, up one percentage point from a record low last year.

Some 92 per cent of respondents said they were profitable last year, up 10 points from 2025. Improved profitability has led to a better outlook, with over half of respondents saying they were optimistic or somewhat optimistic about the next five years, the highest level since 2021.

The survey of 175 respondents was done in February and March, before a summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in May that kept a trade-truce intact. The survey results attest to how worried the business community grew during a trade tussle between the two economic superpowers that was put on pause in the fall of 2025.

During the summit in Beijing, the US and China agreed to set up boards of trade and investment, and Trump invited Xi to visit the White House in September. While details have yet to be worked out, the bodies could strengthen economic ties.

The US-China Business Council survey found that 95 per cent of respondents said China is important to staying globally competitive. Firms also said that they gain insight into future competitors and can fund global expansion through profits earned in the nation.

About a third of 38 survey respondents said they were shifting to non-Chinese suppliers of rare earth elements. Trump was forced to back down in his trade war after China cut off rare earth supplies, and flows remain diminished.

“I think the goal is to have some actual deliverables from the Board of Trade by the time President Xi visits in September,” US-China Business Council President Sean Stein said during a media briefing. “At a minimum we’d expect to see what goes in each shopping basket of the $30 billion of tariffs that each side wants to cut, but more importantly reducing market access barriers and leveling the playing field.”