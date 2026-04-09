'US forces to remain around Iran': Trump warns of action if deal violated

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that American military ships and aircraft will remain positioned around Iran, warning that the United States would resume military action if Tehran fails to comply with the agreement reached with Washington.

“All US ships, aircraft and military personnel, with additional ammunition and weaponry, will remain in place in and around Iran until such time as the real agreement reached is fully complied with,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“If for any reason it is not… then the ‘shootin’ starts,’ bigger, better and stronger than anyone has ever seen before,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran said it would be “unreasonable” to continue talks on a permanent peace deal following Israel’s heavy strikes on Lebanon that killed hundreds.

The two sides remain far apart on Iran’s nuclear programme. Trump has said Iran agreed to halt uranium enrichment, while Iranian parliament speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf said enrichment would continue under ceasefire terms.

Trump also reiterated that the agreement includes preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure.