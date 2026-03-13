Friday, March 13, 2026 | 07:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US gives nod for sale of more Russian oil already at sea amid Iran war

US gives nod for sale of more Russian oil already at sea amid Iran war

The measure, which applies only to oil loaded before March 12, expands upon a month-long waiver given to India last week, which was intended for crude loaded on ships before March 5

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Bessent has previously suggested the US could “unsanction” additional Russian oil to ease price pressure in the oil market | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 6:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Derek Wallbank and Daniel Flatley
 
The US has issued its second authorisation for buyers to take Russian oil cargoes already at sea, a move intended to ease growing pressure on prices as the war in the Middle East continues. 
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in a social media post, said the move was designed to be a “narrowly tailored, short-term measure” that “applies only to oil already in transit and will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government.”
The measure, which applies only to oil loaded before March 12, expands upon a month-long waiver given to India last week, which was intended for crude loaded on ships before March 5. The expanded provision doesn’t allow for Iran to buy the oil. 
 

Also Read

KC-135

Iran war: US military refuelling plane crashes in Iraq; rescue ops underway

Antonio Guterres

Crisis in West Asia grave threat to international peace, security: UN chief

Narendra Modi, modi

PM Modi speaks to Iranian President on 'serious' West Asia situation

gas pipeline

Datanomics: India's natural gas squeeze amid rising West Asia conflictpremium

oil refiners

West Asia crisis threatens 2 mbpd of Gulf refining capacity: Rystad Energy

 
The US government has sought to take steps to tame spiking crude and fuel prices. Among other options, it is considering a plan to waive a century-old maritime law that requires American ships be used to transport goods between US ports. The efforts have yet to have a major impact on prices, with Brent crude near $100 a barrel in early Asia trading on Friday.
 
Bessent has previously suggested the US could “unsanction” additional Russian oil to ease price pressure in the oil market.
 
“If oil prices spike again, perhaps because Iran steps up its attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, pressure to lift Russia sanctions will build further,” Robin Brooks, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said in a social media post. 
 
Bessent said earlier on Thursday that any benefit for Russia from US actions would be “unfortunate” and short-term. “We hope that it will be a micro period that they will benefit,” he said on the Master Investor Podcast with Wilfred Frost. 

More From This Section

zohran mamdani, NYC, new york

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani faces warnings over city's fragile finances

Shooting, Gun

Active shooter reported at synagogue in Michigan, police respond

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China passes ethnic unity law to promote assimilation of minorities

US trade deficit

US trade deficit narrows to $54.5 billion in January as exports rise

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump administration set to suspend Jones Act to curb oil prices

Topics : Russia Russia Oil production US Russia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Oil imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyStock Market CrashMaruti Suzuki Target PriceGold and Silver Rate todayAdani Total Gas ShareUS-Iran War UpdateLPG Shortage demand InductionLPG Crisis