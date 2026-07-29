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Home / World News / US govt should not block Chinese models to gain edge in AI race: Zuckerberg

US govt should not block Chinese models to gain edge in AI race: Zuckerberg

The Trump administration ‌on Tuesday unveiled bans ​that target imports of ‌new Chinese robots and power inverters, seeking to protect ‌the US AI buildout from national security threats

Meta insiders called Mark Zuckerberg’s push towards the prediction markets app as experimental, but top priority

Zuckerberg said that banning cutting-edge Chinese ​AI would not be 'an effective solution'

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 11:36 AM IST

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The US government should ​not block Chinese models to gain an edge in the AI race, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg told the Financial Times in an interview published on Tuesday, as Washington warns that Chinese ‌companies could face penalties ​over the alleged ​theft of US technology.
 
Zuckerberg said that banning cutting-edge Chinese ​AI would not be "an effective solution," adding that US companies should "systematically" identify bottlenecks and roadblocks in order to better compete with Chinese AI firms.
 
Beijing-based Moonshot AI, whose ​recently released Kimi K3 model has drawn attention ‌for its coding capabilities, has intensified debate in Washington ​over whether Chinese developers are copying US models or rapidly closing the technological gap through their own research.
 
 
The Trump administration ‌on Tuesday unveiled bans ​that target imports of ‌new Chinese robots and power inverters, seeking to protect ‌the US AI buildout from national security threats and ​reshore key industries slated for explosive growth.
 
Separately, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has ​warned that Chinese companies could face financial sanctions or placement on the Commerce Department's Entity List, ‌which restricts access to US technology.
 
When asked for a ‌comment on the FT interview, Meta referred to an opinion piece by Zuckerberg in the Wall Street Journal. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Artificial intelligence Mark Zuckerberg Metaverse US China AI Models

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 11:36 AM IST

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