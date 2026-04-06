Last-ditch diplomacy: Inside US-Iran plan to freeze West Asia war for 45 days

Washington and Tehran are reportedly working on a 45-day ceasefire agreement through regional mediators in order to pave the way for a more comprehensive peace deal and stabilise volatile energy and shipping markets.

It is part of a two-phase process aimed at ending the ongoing West Asia conflict, according to American news website Axios. The proposal envisages a temporary truce as Phase 1, during which negotiations would take place for a permanent settlement in Phase 2. The ceasefire could be extended if talks require more time.

The discussions are being described as urgent, even a “last-ditch” effort, to prevent a wider regional war. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told US media that Iran faces a deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz or risk attacks on critical infrastructure, with the deadline set for Tuesday evening.

He further said his administration is in “deep negotiations” with Iran and there is a “good chance” a deal will be reached on Monday as his 10-day deadline expires. But on Sunday, he extended the deadline by 20 hours and set a new deadline of Tuesday at 8 pm ET. He told Fox News he is considering “blowing everything up and taking over the oil” if a deal to end the war is not reached quickly.

Why are the US and Iran pushing for a ceasefire now?

The diplomatic push comes against the backdrop of rapid military escalation and brinkmanship, with Trump issuing a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face massive destruction, and Iran responding with threats of retaliatory attacks.

The conflict has already seen missile and drone strikes across the region, including attacks on Gulf states’ facilities and civilian infrastructure.

Iran has reportedly rejected earlier ceasefire proposals and resisted direct negotiations under US conditions. The conflict has also put global markets on edge , as the escalation has pushed oil prices above $110 per barrel and disrupted supply chains, raising concerns of a broader economic shock. With a surge in military action, there is increased fear of uncontrolled escalation and energy disruption.

Who are mediating the US-Iran ceasefire talks?

According to media reports, the talks are being facilitated by a network of regional intermediaries, including:

- Turkey

- Egypt

- Pakistan

- Oman

These countries maintain working relationships with both Washington and Tehran, thus providing an opportunity for indirect talks in the absence of formal bilateral engagement.

However, reports suggest progress remains limited.

What does the proposed 45-day ceasefire plan include?

The proposed framework is structured in two phases:

Phase 1: Temporary ceasefire

- 45-day halt in hostilities

- Opening of diplomatic channels

- Confidence-building measures

Phase 2: Negotiated settlement

- Long-term ceasefire agreement

- Discussions on: Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, maritime security, especially the Strait of Hormuz

According to Axios, key sticking points remain Iran’s uranium enrichment programme and US demands on regional security guarantees.

Why is the conflict continuing despite ceasefire talks?

Despite diplomatic efforts, the conflict remains active:

- Ongoing airstrikes and missile attacks in Iran and neighbouring regions

- Attacks on petrochemical and power infrastructure in Gulf states

- Civilian casualties reported across multiple theatres

Why is the Strait of Hormuz central to the crisis?

This ongoing crisis is centred around the Strait of Hormuz, which is an important passage through which a significant share of the world’s oil supplies passes.

As the conflict escalated, Iran blocked the passage and threatened to obstruct shipping. While the US has demanded the reopening of shipping lanes, the disruptions have already impacted global energy markets.

According to media reports, because of the ongoing disruptions, various countries are facing:

- Higher crude prices

- Inflationary pressures

- Supply chain disruptions

Why the 45-day ceasefire deal may not hold

Some reports suggest that prospects for agreement remain uncertain, despite the urgency. Several factors complicate the ceasefire effort, such as:

- Deep mistrust between Washington and Tehran

- Absence of direct US-Iran talks

- Diverging demands on nuclear policy and sanctions

- Domestic political pressures on both sides

What past ceasefire attempts reveal about current risks

This is not the first talk of a ceasefire in the region. Short-term truces have historically paused conflict without delivering durable peace. A 2025 Iran–Israel ceasefire, mediated by the US and Qatar, halted a 12-day war but failed to resolve underlying tensions around the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The UN Security Council, on March 11, called for a ceasefire in the conflict, highlighting global concern. It condemned attacks against Gulf states, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan during the ongoing Iran war.

What are the global implications of the US-Iran ceasefire talks?

The implications extend far beyond the West Asia region:

- Risk of a wider war

- Impact on global oil markets and shipping lanes

- Strategic positioning by major powers, including China and Russia

What is at stake for India in the West Asia conflict?

For India, the stakes are particularly high due to heavy dependence on West Asian crude imports, and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could impact inflation and the current account balance.

India also maintains diplomatic ties with both the US and Iran, requiring careful balancing.

What are the possible next scenarios in the US-Iran conflict?

As we look to the future, there are three main possibilities, according to experts and global analysts. The first best-case scenario involves the implementation of the ceasefire well beyond the 45 days initially set out, its extension, and the eventual transition into formal negotiations for the achievement of peace.

The second scenario involves the implementation of a temporary ceasefire, which, however, is sporadically violated, hindering any attempt at reaching a permanent solution.

The final worst-case scenario entails an outright failure to reach an agreement, leading to a further escalation of hostilities.