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Home / World News / US-Iran deal may reopen Hormuz during 60-day ceasefire extension: Report

US-Iran deal may reopen Hormuz during 60-day ceasefire extension: Report

According to the Axios report, during the 60-day period, the Strait of Hormuz would be open with no tolls and Iran would agree to clear the mines it deployed in the strait to let ships pass freely

Strait of Hormuz

Strait of Hormuz (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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The US and Iran are close to signing a deal involving a 60-day ceasefire extension, during which the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened, Iran would be able to freely sell oil and negotiations would be held on curbing Iran's nuclear program, Axios reported on Saturday, citing a US official.
 
According to the Axios report, during the 60-day period, the Strait of Hormuz would be open with no tolls and Iran would agree to clear the mines it deployed in the strait to let ships pass freely.
 
In exchange, as part of the proposed deal, the US would lift its blockade on Iranian ports and issue some sanctions waivers to allow Iran to sell oil freely, the report added.
 
 
The draft agreement also includes commitments from Iran to never pursue nuclear weapons and to negotiate over a suspension of its uranium enrichment program and the removal of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, the Axios report said.
 
Iran gave the US through the mediators verbal commitments about the scope of the concessions it's willing to make on suspending enrichment and giving up the nuclear material, two sources told Axios.
 
The US would also agree to negotiate over lifting sanctions and unfreezing Iranian funds during the 60-day period, the Axios report said.
 
The White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the report.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

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First Published: May 24 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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