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Home / World News / US-Iran deal takes 'immediate effect' after both sides sign: Pakistan PM

US-Iran deal takes 'immediate effect' after both sides sign: Pakistan PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said leaders of both the US and Iran had signed the agreement and endorsed him as a mediator

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 6:45 AM IST

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Pakistan says that the deal to end the war in Iran is taking immediate effect' after both sides have signed it, but that there will still be a formal signing ceremony on Friday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said leaders of both the US and Iran had signed the agreement and endorsed him as a mediator.

He said in a post on X that the deal "shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade."  Sharif said that Pakistan and co-mediator Qatar will still host an official signing ceremony on Friday in Switzerland. His post came shortly after President Donald Trump said he'd signed the agreement during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pakistan US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 6:45 AM IST

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